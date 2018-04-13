Don't Buy Petrol Above Approved Pump Price Of N145 Per Litre– NNPC GMD

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru has asked Nigerians not to buy petrol above the government-approved price of N145 per litre.

Baru passed this instruction few hours after an NNPC station was shut down in Abuja by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for selling petrol at N181 per litre.

Baru added that some oil marketers are cheating on the public, though they are carrying NNPC logo.

Baru spoke on the sidelines of the induction of the Founder/Group Managing Director, Arco Group Plc, Alfred Okoigun, as an honorary member of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) in Lagos.

He said the NNPC has sanitized the supply and distribution of petroleum in the country. Maikanti Baru

“We have brought back sanity in the fuel supply system. We have over 2.1 billion litres of petrol in-tank at the moment and people should be calm and be sure that the right quantity is given to them at the filling station at N145 per litre that the government has approved to be the sale price of PMS.”

He added that Okoigin is a remarkable entrepreneur and that his service to the market is important. Also, he guaranteed indigenous companies of the corporation’s support.

He said “What it takes to run the economy is to have entrepreneurs who are ready to bring innovations to the market. The Nigerian market will have a lot to benefit by bringing to the market the various inventions. The fact that they are going to set up manufacturing plants and equipment and produce these inventions to be used locally will have a multiplying effect.”

Okoigun said the fellowship award would aid him to give more support to the engineering profession. “This is an encouragement for me. It is a challenge that I should do more and it also represents the excellent work that Arco is doing.”

According to the president, NAE, Mrs. Joana Maduka, the academy is putting all efforts to increase investors/inventors’ rapport.