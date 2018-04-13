El-Rufai Wants To Rubbish My Name - Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has raised alarm over the alleged plans by Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, to rubbish his name by framing him in murder case.

The Senator made this know during a telephone conversation with Punch newspaper disclosed that Kaduna State's Commissioner of Police had invited him for questioning.

Sani said, “He is trying to frame me in a murder case. A letter was written from the Commissioner of Police’s office to invite me over a case that is before a court of law. They have not served me yet but we have gotten the letter. We also have the letter which el-Rufai wrote to the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, insisting on it and showing interest in the case, for me to be framed up.”

The Police has in a letter with Reference Number 3000/KD/VOL.54/72 which was asked the Senator to appear on April 30, 2018 at the office of the Commissioner of Police for questioning on the murder allegation.

A part of the letter reads, “This is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide transferred to this office by 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, alongside with exhibit audio CD in which your name was mentioned by the principal suspect. This is to enable us fairly and timely conclude investigation into the matter.”

The Senator and the Kaduna governor have been at loggerheads over control of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress. Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Shehu Sani