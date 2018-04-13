ICPC To Resume Prosecution Of Ex-IGP Ehindero For N16bn Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it is ready to resume the prosecution of Mr. Sunday Ehindero, a former Inspector-General of Police, for alleged N16 billion fraud. Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the commission, in a statement released in Abuja on Friday, said the trial of the former police chief will begin following the recent dismissal of the appeal filed by Ehindero to challenge the jurisdiction of the commission and the FCT High Court to try him by the Supreme Court.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 13, 2018

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it is ready to resume the prosecution of Mr. Sunday Ehindero, a former Inspector-General of Police, for alleged N16 billion fraud.

Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of the commission, in a statement released in Abuja on Friday, said the trial of the former police chief will begin following the recent dismissal of the appeal filed by Ehindero to challenge the jurisdiction of the commission and the FCT High Court to try him by the Supreme Court.

Mrs. Okoduwa said, “This development followed a Supreme Court ruling. Ehindero and an accomplice had in 2012 been arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy to criminally convert public funds totaling N16,412,315.00. The allegedly diverted funds were the interests generated from the sum of N557,995,065 police funds he had placed in two fixed deposit accounts at Wema Bank Plc and Intercontinental Bank Plc. The said money was donated by Bayelsa State Government to the force at the time to enable it purchase equipment for proper policing of the state.” Former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero SaharaReporters Media

Ehindero had filed a preliminary objection asking the trial court to strike out the amended charges for want of jurisdiction and competence on June 6, 2012.

 In the petition, he asked the court for an order restraining any official of the ICPC from prosecuting him, for not having the constitutional power to do so among others. See Also Exclusive Ex-Inspector General of police Ehindero caught with N200 million outside Abuja. 0 Comments 10 Years Ago

Mrs. Okoduwa continued, “In the reserved ruling delivered on Sept. 21, 2012, the trial judge dismissed the application in its entirety. Thereafter, the former IGP proceeded to the Court of Appeal and again his appeal was dismissed. Ehindero took the matter to the Supreme Court where he has been asked to face his trial. The matter ought to have come up on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, for a further mention, but the court did not sit.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Police Arrest, Release Activist Deji Adeyanju In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Whistle-blowers Might Get as Low as 1% Commission – Sagay
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Ex-Taraba Assembly Speaker Over N267.49m Election Bribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Massive Prostest Against Buhari In London
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Saraki Disbands Buhari Support Group In Senate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shiite Members Shut Abuja Down With Massive Rally
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Atiku's Son Battle Over Children's Custody
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gaddafi: Nigerians Blasts Buhari For Blaming A Dead Man For Killings By Herdsmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Senators Bicker Over Buhari's Alleged Incompetence Of Herdsmen Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Many Northern Politicians Have Not Performed And Have No Business Returning To Office
Elections INTERVIEW: Buhari, Most Northern Politicians Not Deserving Of Second Term - Abubakar
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Adebayo Shittu As A Shit! By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Energy How I Will Tackle Problems Of Insecurity, Power If Elected President - Sowore
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Name Shehu Sani Suspect In Murder Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Buhari Blames Gaddafi For Killings Across Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad