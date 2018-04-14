#BBOG Asks UN To Support, Pressure Nigerian Govt On Release Of ChibokGirls

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls on Friday asked the United Nations and the Federal Government to ensure the that the 112 Chibok schoolgirls still in custody of Boko Haram are freed. While 276 girls were kidnapped on April 14, 2014, 57 of them reportedly escaped, three died, 103 were released, but 112 of the girls have remained in Boko Haram captivity till date.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2018

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls on Friday asked the United Nations and the Federal Government to ensure the that the 112 Chibok schoolgirls still in custody of Boko Haram are freed.

While 276 girls were kidnapped on April 14, 2014, 57 of them reportedly escaped, three died, 103 were released, but 112 of the girls have remained in Boko Haram captivity till date.

The group said this in a letter they presented to the Director, United Nations Information Centre Lagos, the protesters during a protest march to the office of the UN agency on Friday. #BBOG

“We ask you to mobilize all United Nations agencies and to join the call on national, regional and global influence and authorities to support and pressure the Nigerian government to bring the nightmare of school abductions, violent extremism, and insecurity to an end.

“We ask you to use your diplomacy and influence to ensure implementation of the Safe School Declaration, by which Nigeria commits to protecting schools and universities from violence and military use during armed conflict. Raise the issue of the plights of over 1000 children abducted from their schools,” the letter read.

Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode, the Lagos Coordinator of the Bring Back Our Girls group, said the group will sustain its protests to demand the release of the girls still in captivity is to ensure that they are reunited with their families alive.

“The commemoration of the anniversary of Chibok girls in Boko Haram captivity is not mere ritual, nor an annual event that brings people together for merriment, but a gathering of concerned Nigerians who share the pain and who will never sit back to watch Nigeria’s children dehumanized by terrorists,” she noted.

She said the fate of Chibok girls is an indication of the threats confronting the girl child and vulnerable people generally across the country.

“The recent abduction of school girls from Dapchi serves to highlight the existing threat to vulnerable people, children and especially girls. It is disheartening that four years after the abduction of the Chibok girls, the circumstances that made crime against humanity possible still exist.”

 She added that the group would continue to champion issues that bothers on the vulnerability of children in the region such as girl-child education, the establishment of safe and secure learning spaces and the crisis of out-of-school children.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gaddafi: Nigerians Blasts Buhari For Blaming A Dead Man For Killings By Herdsmen
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Shiite Members Shut Abuja Down With Massive Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy How I Will Tackle Problems Of Insecurity, Power If Elected President - Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Disbands Buhari Support Group In Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency: VON DG, Okechukwu, Applauds SGF
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Gaddafi: Presidency Slams Buhari's Critics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
South Africa Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Why We No Longer Want Ex- Police Officers As Police Commission Chairpersons - Union
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gaddafi: Nigerians Blasts Buhari For Blaming A Dead Man For Killings By Herdsmen
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria, Youths: Our Mumu No Do, Abi Make We Mumu Enter 2019? By Timi Olagunju
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Sen. Omo-Agege’s Supension: Urhobo Drag Senate To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad