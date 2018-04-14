Boko Haram: Over 1000 Children Abducted, 2,295 Teachers Killed, Over 1,400 Schools Destroyed Since 2009- UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said that at least 2,295 teachers had been killed in the North-east since the conflict started in 2009. In a statement released on the eve of the April 14, fourth anniversary of the kidnap of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, the UN agency also said more than 1,000 children had been abducted and 1,400 schools destroyed by the terrorists in the region since 2013.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2018

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said that at least 2,295 teachers had been killed in the North-east since the conflict started in 2009.

In a statement released on the eve of the April 14, fourth anniversary of the kidnap of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, the UN agency also said more than 1,000 children had been abducted and 1,400 schools destroyed by the terrorists in the region since 2013.

“The four-year anniversary of the Chibok abduction reminds us that children in northeastern Nigeria continue to come under attack at a shocking scale. They are consistently targeted and exposed to brutal violence in their homes, schools and public places,” the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, stated in the statement. UNICEF

“Four years on from that tragic incident, more than 100 of the Chibok girls have yet to be returned to their families and the UN children’s agency continues to call for their release.

The recent attack on a school in Dapchi, Yobe State, in which five girls lost their lives, according to UNICEF noted, was the latest indication that “there are few safe spaces left for children in the North-east”.

“These repeated attacks against children in schools are unconscionable. Children have the right to education and protection, and the classroom must be a place where they are safe from harm.”

The UN agency said at least 2,295 teachers have been killed and more than 1,400 schools have been destroyed since the beginning of Boko Haram insurgency. 

UNICEF noted that most of the schools affected had not reopened because of extensive damage or ongoing insecurity in the region.

“Nigerian authorities have made a commitment to make schools safer and more resilient to attack, and UNICEF stands with them to implement the Safe Schools Declaration, by which Nigeria commits to protecting schools and universities from violence and military use during armed conflict.” UN

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gaddafi: Nigerians Blasts Buhari For Blaming A Dead Man For Killings By Herdsmen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Energy How I Will Tackle Problems Of Insecurity, Power If Elected President - Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education OAU Sex Scandal: Accused Professor Goes Into Hiding
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Why Chibok Girls Are Still In Custody Of Boko Haram - Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Disbands Buhari Support Group In Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Only 15 Of Chibokgirls In Custody Of Boko Haram Still Alive - Salkida
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Call Police To Order Now, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency: VON DG, Okechukwu, Applauds SGF
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Gaddafi: Presidency Slams Buhari's Critics
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Loses Bid To Seize Patience Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.35bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
South Africa Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Why We No Longer Want Ex- Police Officers As Police Commission Chairpersons - Union
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gaddafi: Nigerians Blasts Buhari For Blaming A Dead Man For Killings By Herdsmen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria, Youths: Our Mumu No Do, Abi Make We Mumu Enter 2019? By Timi Olagunju
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Sen. Omo-Agege’s Supension: Urhobo Drag Senate To Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad