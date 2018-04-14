Why I want To Become Governor Of Ekit State Again - Fayemi

Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Saturday formally declared his interest to return to office as governor Ekiti State.

Dr. Kayode who ruled Ekiti from 15 October 2010 – 16 October 2014 said at a rally where he made the formal announcement that his bid for one term of office was because he had unfinished business that was calling for his attention.

He said, “You remember the June 21, 2014 election which was transparent, this time around, we will have a transparent, free and fair election, genuine and authentic election. Kayode Fayemi

“They said the June 21 governorship poll is free, fair and credible, so that of July 14 will be free, fair and transparent as well. They will accuse us of so many things. They will accuse us of using federal might, but we will not care.

“They have been saying we want to use federal might, whether it is bottom power, middle level or top power all I know is power belongs to God and he gives it to whoever he gives.”

Fayemi added that incumbent governor, Ayodele Fayose, should be prepared to go to jail when he comes into power.

The minister said, “We will ensure he ends up in jail. That’s the least that can happen to him. It’s time to tighten our belts.”

He said, “We will use local, state and federal power to take over Ekiti from a rapacious and government being run by brigand in Ekiti.

“Those of us who traveled out of Ekiti, we are being insulted, assaulted and mocked on a daily basis asking why Ekiti they thought were well-read, refined and exposed could make a character like Ayodele Fayose as their governor.

“That is why it is important for us to reclaim our land and restore our values. Each time I move round Ekiti, I see the pains on the faces of the 25,000 elderly persons who benefited from our social security scheme, 600 people who were employed into the peace corps, 10, 000 volunteers who took N10,000 per month, among others but have been cut off from these safety nets by Fayose.