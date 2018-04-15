Ondo NURTW Scribe Kidnapped By Gunmen

Mr. Kayode Agbeyangi, Ondo State Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has been abducted.

Agbeyangi was waylaid and kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along the Ilesha\Ibadan express way in Osun state on Saturday morning.

Mr. Agbeyangi was was on his way to Lagos when he was abducted, Sahara Reporters learnt. Kayode Agbeyangi, Ondo State Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

Jacob Adebo, the Chairman of NURTW in Ondo State confirmed the abduction via a telephone conversation on Sunday.

Mr. Adebo popularly called 'Idajo' said that Mr. Agbeyangi was traveling for a private business when he was abducted.

He said that the union has informed the police about the abduction.

"People have started calling me since yesterday to confirm the abduction of Kayode, he was kidnapped around Ilesha road on Saturday.

"And we have informed the policemen in Osun state about this. They promised to begin investigation on the case and will get back to us"

He added that the members of the union have informed their branches in Osun to begin a search for the abducted NURTW scribe.

A source, however, told Sahara Reporters that the abductors have contacted wife of the Mr Agbeyangi for ransom.