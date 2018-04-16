Chibok Girls: Saraki Wants Regular Update On Rescue Efforts To Avoid Speculations

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Mr. Bukola Saraki had expressed hope that the 112 Chibok schoolgirls, as well as the only Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu who are still in the custody of Boko Haram insurgent group, would soon be reunited with their families.

He also called on the security agencies to update the public on latest happenings on the rescue of the girls, so as “to avoid the speculations and talks like the one insinuating that many of the girls may have died.”

In a statement was released by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu to mark the April 14 fourth years anniversary of the kidnap of the Chibok girls, the Senate President said although four years had gone by since the Chibok girls were abducted the government must not relent in its bid to bring back the girls to their families and loved ones. Bukola Saraki

Saraki added that as a parent, he feels the pains of the girls from Chibok and the latest one, Leah Sharibu, from Dapchi; their parents and the people and governments of Borno and Yobe states over their harrowing experiences.

“However, all hope is not lost. We are all involved in this. Their return will give us joy, while their continued stay in captivity will inflict on us the perpetual torment of failure.

“This is no time for a blame game or passing the buck. We must all gear up and work together to see these girls rescued within the shortest possible time. I believe that the last four years have given us ample time to reflect on the calamity, review our modus operandi — politically and militarily — and resolve to ensure that all Nigerians are adequately protected.

“Let’s fine-tune the strategies that have won us successes and discard those that have failed us. The goal and focus must be clear —to rescue our girls and all those in forced captivity in any part of the country, and ultimately to restore our pride as a sovereign entity.”

The Senate President said all hands must be on deck to ensure the return of the girls and that it was high time all stakeholders equip themselves with new ways to go about this objective.