Some Of The 'Best Christians' In Nigeria Serving In Buhari's Govt, Says Osinbajo

The Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday said though Christians serving in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are some of the best adherents of the faith, they still need the prayers of Nigerians to succeed.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Chapel of Praise International Church, Yola organized to mark 50th birthday Mrs. Binta Masi Garba, the senator representing Adamawa Senatorial District, Professor Osinbajo therefore called on the congregation and Nigerians to continue to pray for government officials, most especially the Christians in government in order for them to make the desired impact.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that in the government of today, we have some of the most erudite Christians, some of the best Christians occupying positions in government. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is a pastor; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and of course I, the Vice-President are all Christians.

“But it is not enough to have Christians in government like myself. It is never enough. If you look through the scriptures whether it was Joseph, Daniel or Esther, every person who made an impact in governance in the scripture that we see was supported by the prayers of the people of God.

“God is not moved unless we move His hands in the place of prayers. We are in a period in history when God wants to do something that is why some of us are in government. The opportunity must not be lost, your prayers to God will make that difference.”

The thanksgiving service which was attended by Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; Boss Mustapha, Senator Nelson Effiong, who represented the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, and the Founder, Chapel of Praise Church International, Archbishop Fred Addo saw the celebrant describing how she was treated when she chose to give her life to Christ.

According to the Senator, it was only God that saved her from the sufferings and neglect she was served when she decided to follow Christ.

Binta said while trying to control her tear, “I gave my life to Christ when I was in primary school. My father was infuriated and he burnt everything I had because of my decision to follow Christ. I suffered so much because of the name of Jesus. I would have been nothing if not for His grace. The rejected child, because of my faith, has become a cornerstone. I give glory to His name.”