PIB: It’s Criminal To Spend $1.2bn On Importation Of Petrol In One Year, Expert Tells Reps

An expert in the oil and gas sector Dr. Austine Olorunsola, has said that it is criminal to spend $1.2 billion on importation of petroleum products in one year. Mr. Olorunsola said this while responding to questions from the Adhoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) of the House of Representatives at an interactive session organized by the Petroleum Development Trust Fund (PTDF) on PIB.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2018

An expert in the oil and gas sector Dr. Austine Olorunsola, has said that it is criminal to spend $1.2 billion on importation of petroleum products in one year.

Mr. Olorunsola said this while responding to questions from the Adhoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) of the House of Representatives at an interactive session organized by the Petroleum Development Trust Fund (PTDF) on PIB.

Olorunsola, who led a technical team of experts in the drafting and presentation of different components of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) said the importation was unnecessary, explaining that the money being spent to bring petroleum products into the country is enough to build new refineries. Augustine Olorunsola

He said: “It’s criminal to spend $1.2billion to bring in products. You can use that amount to build three to four big refineries if you want.

“You can even use that money to open up the market by giving soft loans to private investors, if government is not interested in building refineries to establish them so that we can stop importation and create employment”.

Taking the committee members through technical details of different components of the PIB, made up of four proposed legislations, he underscored the importance of the bill, saying that it would engender comprehensive governance of the oil and gas sector in a way that would generate maximum returns to the stakeholders.

The PIB according to the Mr. Olorunsola was split into four different components, namely: the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), the Petroleum Industry Administration Bill (PIAB), the Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill (PIFB), and the Petroleum Industry Host Community Bill (PHCB).

Urging Nigeria to exploit its oil and gas resources, he said: “Nigeria must timely exploit her oil and gas resources to realize maximum value for rapid development of her economy.

“So we need to move pretty fast. The US today has become the biggest producer of oil, which wasn’t so about 8 years ago.

“Now China has retired most of its coal energy sources and diversified into renewable energy sources with a sea of solar panels being assembled to power cities and industries.

“So the dynamics are changing as those who were importing before are now exporting, which is why we need to do something different and fast. If you don’t do something quickly about what you have, the value of it will be completely eroded.

“The essence of managing oil resources is to provide the best possible economic outcome for all stakeholders, ensure optimal utilisation of all infrastructure; to ensure operations is managed in safe and environmentally sustainable manner. To satisfy today and ensure sufficient savings for the rainy day and future generations”.

He further urged the National assembly to pass the remaining three bills along with the PIGB for onward delivery to President Buhari for his assent.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Over $30bn Looted By Buhari, Cronies – Omokri
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Controversies Trail Hon. Pally Iriase’s N75m Ogbo Road Constituency Project
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption N2.5bn NEMA Scandal: Group Alleges Cover-Up Plot
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Asks Buhari To Remove Illegal Allowances For Lawmakers In 2018 Budget
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Govt, Agip Partner On National Oil Contingency Plan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria To Lose 30,000 Barrels Of Oil Daily As Addax Workers Begin Strike
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EFCC Recovers N216m From “Swiss Golden” Fraudsters
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion All Said, Why Should I Vote Out Buhari?
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nwude Forged Documents To Sell Forfeited Property - Witness
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Over $30bn Looted By Buhari, Cronies – Omokri
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Why I am Running For Second Term The Speech President Buhari Never Delivered
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Business Globacom, Chief Marketing Officer Hit With $6.7m Fraud Charge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Pro-Buhari Senators Threaten To Challenge Saraki Over Ban Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UK Visa Applicant Bags Three Years For Lying About Marital Status
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Controversies Trail Hon. Pally Iriase’s N75m Ogbo Road Constituency Project
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME “Bet-Naija” Pool Winner Killed In Nasarawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Criticized My Husband Out Of My Sense Of Justice - Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Lecturer Threatens To Forsake Nigeria Over Reduction In 'Rank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad