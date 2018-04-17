Senate Confirms Prof. James Momoh As NERC Chairman

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Professor James Momoh as Chairman of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The confirmation followed a report by the Senate Committee on Power led by Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe recommending the confirmation of the nominee.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, the nominee, Prof. James Momoh was screened by the Senate Committee on Power. He has the credentials, and he has the experience.”

“The Committee, therefore, has no objection to his confirmation and I hereby submit that he should be confirmed,” Abaribe said.

The Senate presided over by deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu then proceeded to confirm Momoh as new the new NERC chairman after a voice vote.

Ekweremadu urged the NERC Chairman to move the sector forward.