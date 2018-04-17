Senate Confirms Prof. James Momoh As NERC Chairman

The Senate presided over by deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu then proceeded to confirm Momoh as new the new NERC chairman after a voice vote.

Ekweremadu urged the NERC Chairman to move the sector forward.

