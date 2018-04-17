World Bank Facing 'Moral Issue' Over Senate' Rejection Of Kaduna's Loan Request - El-Rufai

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2018

Governor Nasir el-Rufai says World Bank may not approve loans for other states in Nigeria if that of Kaduna State is not included.

It will be recalled that the Senate had rejected request by Kaduna to get a $350 million World Bank loan based on opposition from the three senators representing the state.

However the Senate has approved requests of the other states for similar loans.

While speaking at the 2018 law week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barnawa Branch Kaduna on Monday, the governor wondered why the Senate rejected the request, when the state had met all the criteria for the loan.

The governor said Senate refusal to approve the loan has a political undertone, at the function in which his Deputy, Barnabas Bala Bantex, represented him.

“World Bank is faced with a moral issue to grant the loan to other states without Kaduna.

“World Bank won’t grant a loan to any state without Kaduna… the World self-service has a moral burden to deal with.

“How do we handle not approving or not giving out a loan for which a state government is fully qualified and approve to others, which I wouldn’t say are less qualified? That is the moral issue facing the World Bank,” he said. Governor Nasir El-Rufai

