How I Escaped Being Kidnapped By Thugs Who Took Away Senate's Mace- Sen. Olamilekan

The senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Mr. Solomon Olamilekan has explained how he escaped from being kidnapped by thugs who stormed the Senate and forcefully took away the mace during plenary on Wednesday.  Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu who presided over the plenary when the invasion took place had explained that apart from the mace, the thugs also attempted to kidnap two senators. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 18, 2018

In a post of his Facebook page on Wednesday evening, Sen. Olamilekan said he was one of the senators the thugs attempted to abduct.  Solomon Olamilekan Independent Newspapers Nigeria

The lawmaker said he forced himself out of the vehicle brought by the lawmakers.

The Senator wrote: Thank God I escaped kidnapping by unknown thugs who invaded the @nassnigeria today.

I was pushed into one of the SUVs parked in front of the White House wing and attempt was made to drive me out of National Assembly Complex.
I escaped by forcing the car door open and jumping out.

I’m very well and receiving treatment now.

