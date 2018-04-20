INEC To Distribute 1.4m Unclaimed Voter Cards In Lagos

The Lagos office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has called on owners of unclaimed permanent voter cards to pick them up at its offices in their local government areas.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Sam Olumekun, made this call during a telephone interview with newsmen in Lagos.

On how INEC will distribute the unclaimed 1.4million permanent voter cards in Lagos, Mr. Olumekun said that the Commission is working out a new strategy to ensure that all registered voters pick up their unclaimed PVC.

According to reports, Lagos state has the highest number of unclaimed permanent voter cards in the country.

Statistics of uncollected PVCs a break down released by INEC in March revealed that Lagos has the highest number of 1,401,390 followed by Oyo with 647,586 and Edo which had 449,001, while Kano has 195,941, the breakdown also showed that Bauchi State as has the least number of uncollected PVCs, with 15,542, followed by Bayelsa and Plateau which have 28,533 and 25,300 cards respectively. INEC