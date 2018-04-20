Mayhem As Thugs Attack Abia APC Secretariat

Individuals suspected to be political thugs on Friday attacked the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State. Reports available to Sahara Reporters indicated that two suspects connected to the attack on the political party's office have been arrested by the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2018

But Abia state chairman of APC, Honorable Donatus Nwamkpa, blamed Chief Ikechi Emenike and Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe, who are both chieftains of the party for being the mastermind behind the attack. APC

Donatus commended the police for the swift response, which, according to him, saved the state from mayhem.

He also said that Emenike has been suspended by his ward.

The Chairman, said, “This briefing is arising as a result of the ugly incident of today where one High Chief Ikechi Emenike accompanied by Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe, and Engr. Okpechi led a group of hoodlums to the party’s secretariats while the leaders of the party were meeting at Wonderland event center, Aba road, Umuahia.

“These invaders led by one Ikechi Emenike broke into the party office and carted away the valuables of the party, cash, and photography of the party leadership”.

“As we speak to you now, we cannot see anything, only the picture of the President is here, the picture of the National Chairman and the state chairman have been removed. The secretariat was actually invaded. We are yet to assess the amount of money so far taken out of our purse”.

“As I speak to you, it came to the leadership of APC in the state as a shock. And we needed the intervention of the police to drive away the hoodlums from the secretariats. We called the commissioner of police, we thank him for responding promptly and this has saved Abia from bloodshed”.

“Let us say it clear that the so-called Ikechi Emenike has no input in this Secretariat, and cannot reap what he did not sow. Chief Ikechi Emenike was duly suspended by his ward and remain suspended in the party.”

SaharaReporters, New York

