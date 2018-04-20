Nigerian Army Takes Responsibility For Benue Attack

The Nigerian army has taken responsibility for the attack, which resulted in burning down of houses in a Benue community on Thursday

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 20, 2018

The Nigerian army has taken responsibility for the attack, which resulted in burning down of houses in a Benue community on Thursday.

The Army said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of a soldier by some residents of the community.

This was made known by Olabisi Ayeni, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army 707 Special Forces Brigade in Makurdi, who identified the slain soldier as Danlami Gambo. Nigerian Army Guardian Nigeria

The soldier was said to have been alone when he was killed in unclear circumstances on Wednesday afternoon.

The soldier was thereafter buried in a shallow grave, according to the Army spokesperson.

The apparent reprisal by the army resulted in the death of one elderly citizen who was killed in the blaze.

Olabisi who said that preliminary investigations revealed that some locals were involved in the killings of the soldier, did not say if the soldiers who participated in the reprisal attack that left a senior citizen dead would be punished for the offence or not.

Also confirming the military’s attack on the community, Francis Ayagah, chairman of the local government told newsmen that the soldiers were responsible for the attack.

While confirming the killing of a soldier in the community, Ayagah said he had been in touch with the commander of the troops stationed near the town to check ongoing killings linked to herdsmen across Benue State.

Mr. Ayyagah who earlier confirmed the arrest of five suspects linked to the death of the military personnel, expressed his dismay that the soldiers could still embark on rampage across the town despite his cooperation.

A member of the community said that the military official who was roaming on a farmland near the community, was lynched by hoodlums who mistook him for an intruder, saying that there have been reports that some killers were sighted in military fatigues in the state over the past weeks.

Another account said that the slain soldier went to buy bread in large quantity in the community and when asked to identify himself by curious residents, he declined to do so and was subsequently assumed to be an attacker and mobbed to death.

The attack by the soldiers has resulted in many people running away from the town because there’s nobody to protect them from attacks by gunmen.

According to reports, the situation had been made worse by the withdrawal of police Special Forces from the community following a clash between the officers and commercial motorcyclists a few weeks ago.

This website had earlier reported how about 20 houses were set ablaze in gunmen in military camoflague. See Also Insurgency Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Stolen Senate Mace: Names of Suspected Thugs Released
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Frozen Account: EFCC Floors Fayose At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery: Police Arraign Hotel Proprietor, Workers, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover 457 Illegal Arms In Kogi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Investigates Sen. Kwankwaso Over Diversion Of N3.08bn LGs' Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Lifestyle Chimamanda Adichie: How I Was Sexually Assaulted At Age 17
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Stolen Senate Mace: Names of Suspected Thugs Released
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Presidency Defends Buhari's 'Lazy Nigerian Youths' Comment
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money Laundering How Chinese Businessman Tried To Smuggle $300,000 Outside Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Frozen Account: EFCC Floors Fayose At Appeal Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2019: Why I Accepted To Serve As Spokesman Of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation – Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Metuh’s Claim Of Ill Health Doubtful – Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery: Police Arraign Hotel Proprietor, Workers, Guests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Set Houses Ablaze In Benue
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Buhari, My Generation Was Given Nothing; Yours Had Everything But Destroyed Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Breaking: Sex Scandal: OAU Suspends Prof Akindele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Biafra Agitators Hold Protest Over Nnamdi Kanu In London
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad