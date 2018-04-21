Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Student Counsel Finally Speaks

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, the lawyer to Ms. Monica Osagie, the student in the viral sex-for-marks scandal audio  recording involving Professor Richard Akindele of Obafemi Awolowo University has confirmed that the institution has invited her client to hear her side of the controversy.

by SAHARAReporters, New York Apr 21, 2018

It will be recalled that authorities of OAU had while announcing the suspension of the Prof. Akindele  over the issue claimed that the student who was heard in the audio negotiating sex for upgrade of her score in a particular course failed to respond to invitation of the school to come and explain her side of the matter.

But Dr speaking on behalf of the student, Dr Akiyode-Afolabi, a lawyer and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre said no invitation was extended to Mrs. Osagie over the issue by OAU authorities. Professor Richard Akindele

However the lawyer confirmed receiving a letter yesterday asking the student to report before the panel on Tuesday next week.

According to report, the letter which was dated April 19th, 2018 was not released to the student until 24 hours after the her lawyer denied claims of receiving any form of invitation.

However, the MBA student who was said to have gone into hiding since the  incident happened will  appear before the panel on Tuesday next week.

Defending the student as to why she resorted to self help, Dr. Abiola pointed out that the student had earlier reported the case to two senior lecturers who refused to intervene.
The letter inviting the student before the school panel read: "I write at the instance of the Provost, Post-Graduate College to invite you to appear before the investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student detailed in audio recording at its meeting which will come up at 10:00am on Tuesday April 24 2018.
“Please be informed that on arrival, you are required to call the Secretary to the panel to facilitate your appearance before the panel. Thank you."
 

