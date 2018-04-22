Falana Advocates Renaming Of Streets Named After Colonial Administrators

A Lagos based human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has called for the renaming of streets named after colonial administrative officers in Lagos and other parts of the country.

He therefore urged the Lagos state government to rename streets like Bourdilion, where the home of ex-governor Bola Tinubu is located, adding that the name is a remembrance of those who brought untold hardship on Nigerians. Femi Falana

Falana spoke at the unveiling of a statue erected in honor of late legal luminary, right activist and pro democracy icon, late Chief Gani Fawehinmi at Ojota park, also known as the Liberty Park, on Sunday.

The human right lawyer extolled the legacy of the late legal luminary for his civil and democratic struggle.

He said: All those streets named after criminals, colonial criminals, British administrators, who came here to cart our resources away, we must change all those names - Bourdilon, Kings Way and all those streets.

“It is a shame that we are still honoring criminals. Some of them are slave traders. We still paying them pensions”.‎

He also took a swipe at the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha for erecting the statue of the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, who is now being tried for corruption.

“We are very happy that you are honoring good people, until one state government who honored somebody six months ago and we warned him; go and pull down this status because you’re honoring a criminal.

Today, that president that was honored in Owerri is now standing trial in South Africa .

“Gani stood for Justice. He stood for transparency and good governance and he was a torn in the flesh of dictator. Gani lived at a time that it was a risk to engage in human rights work in our country but he conquered fear and dictators were always after him," he said.