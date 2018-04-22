No PVC, No Salary In Imo, Okorocha Declares

Tendering of Permanent Voter Card, PVC, will henceforth be a prerequisite for taking part in various activities in Imo State, including receipt of salaries by civil servants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 22, 2018

Tendering of Permanent Voter Card, PVC, will henceforth be a prerequisite for taking part in various activities in Imo State, including receipt of salaries by civil servants.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo who declared this while speaking with the press in Owerri on Saturday said the extreme measure is to curb the ‘I-don’t-care-attitude’ of people of the state towards the collection of their PVCs. Permanent Voters Card (PVC) Guardian Nigeria

He made it clear that without presentation of their PVCs, residents of the state will not be able to participate in socio-economic activities such as payment of salaries and getting admission into schools.

Okorocha lamented that many people in the state are not concerned about getting the PVC, which will make them eligible for enjoying many benefits in the state.

According to him, “The government is going to initiate the policy of ‘operation-show-your-PVC’ before you can enter the market to buy or sell and before you can do business or get anything from the government, and before your child can be admitted into schools.

“Even before workers receive their salaries from the government, they must show their PVC. We cannot allow the I-don’t-care-attitude of our people towards the exercise to continue unchecked.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Saraki: I Didn't Share N10bn With Dogara
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Sowore Gets Huge Support In Southeast As Youths Vow To Vote Out Bad Govt.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram We Were Told Army Will Kill, Feed On Our Flesh If We Surrender – Ex- Boko Haram Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Step Down Now Or Be Disgraced Out Of Office Like Jonathan, Prophet Ayodele Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Mayhem As Thugs Attack Abia APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Presidency Defends Buhari's 'Lazy Nigerian Youths' Comment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Student Counsel Finally Speaks
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki: I Didn't Share N10bn With Dogara
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Sowore Gets Huge Support In Southeast As Youths Vow To Vote Out Bad Govt.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram We Were Told Army Will Kill, Feed On Our Flesh If We Surrender – Ex- Boko Haram Commander
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Saraki, Adeosun Deny N10 billion Fraud Scandal As Saraki Threatens To File Law Suit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Step Down Now Or Be Disgraced Out Of Office Like Jonathan, Prophet Ayodele Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Troops Repels Boko Haram Attack In Gamboru, Borno
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Terrorism Police Confirm 30 Killed In Zamfara Attack
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Journalism Institute Provost Calls For Review Of TETfund Act
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Maryam Sanda Tried Several Times To Stab Husband Before Murder- Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Sex For Mark: Female Student To Appear Before OAU Panel Tuesday
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Controversies Trail Military's Arrest Of 'Criminal Suspects' In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad