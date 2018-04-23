EFCC Arrests Delta Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi

SaharaReporters has reliably learned that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the Senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, over issues bothering on corruption and fraudulent contracts.

Mr. Nwaoboshi has been having secret battle with Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over plans to stop him from returning to the red chamber in 2019.

He was arrested by the anti corruption agency last week following the corrupt manner he allegedly purchased a building owned by Delta State, "Guinea House" in Lagos state among other corrupt related issues.‎

An impeccable EFCC source familiar with the issue confided in SaharaReporters at the weekend that, "Yes we arrested Senator Nwaoboshi few days ago based on series of corrupt cases hanging on his neck. On several occasions he has turned down our invitation extended to him. He is under our custody right now but I won't give you further details because he will soon be charged to court. But I advise you to also get across to our spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren for further clarifications."

Our correspondent reliably gathered that governor Okowa is the mask behind the current predicament been faced by Mr. Nwaoboshi as a result of some yet to be settled political differences.

Commenting on the issue, a commissioner in the Okowa's cabinet who profusely begged for anonymity confided in SaharaReporters that the senator has political scores to settle with the state governor.

"Though I seriously frowned against the fraudulent manner Senator Peter Nwaoboshi purchased the state asset known as Guinea House located in Lagos. But I can authoritatively confirm to you that the governor is the mask behind the senator's current hurting by the commission. Last year, the governor through his principal secretary, Mr. Hilary Ibegbulem hired some youths to stage a mass protect against Nwaoboshi at the National Assembly but the plan later failed.

"The governor had always before now through his principal secretary, Mr. Ibegbulem used some boys which I don't to mention now to sponsor petitions against Nwaoboshi and other political opponents in the state which he perceived as enemies. Go and write it down, I can confide in you that the governor has already struck a deal with the commission's officials and in the few months to come the officials of the commission in its Benin city office in Edo state will turn Delta state to a sort of mecca for arrest of political opponents especially government officials served in the immediate past administration." our source disclosed.

Confirming the arrest of the senator, one of his loyalists who simply identified himself as Nkem, told SaharaReporters, that "Yes our oga as we talk is in EFCC custody since last week and I can tell you that was the handiwork of governor Ifeanyi Okowa. There are series of petitions being sponsored by the governor against Nwaoboshi and everything is being handled by Okowa's hitman, Hilary. They governor has boasted to spend his last kobo to see that Nwaoboshi does not go back to the senate in 2019. Check page 36, today's Vanguard Newspaper for our full page advert calling for the immediate release of our oga.",

Meanwhile contacted on Monday, on the arrest of the senator representing Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Mr. Peter Nwaoboshi, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, neither confirm nor deny the story, but simply said "I will get back to you" which he never did as at the time of filing in this report.