Ministers Didn't Shun US - Nigeria Investment Forum - Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has denied media reports that Ministers who were invited to the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington, DC, on 19 April 2018 shunned the forum.  In a statement issued in London on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also said most of the Ministers who were slated to attend the event were not invited and were not in Washington, DC, at the time, hence the insinuation that some Ministers collected estacodes without attending the forum is baseless. 

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2018

The Federal Government has denied media reports that Ministers who were invited to the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington, DC, on 19 April 2018 shunned the forum. 

In a statement issued in London on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also said most of the Ministers who were slated to attend the event were not invited and were not in Washington, DC, at the time, hence the insinuation that some Ministers collected estacodes without attending the forum is baseless. 

He said the Ministers of Agriculture; Power Works and Housing and Budget and National Planning did not get any invitation from the organizers, even though they were listed among those who were expected to attend. 

Alhaji Mohammed said the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who was invited, was with the President at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London at the time of the summit, while the Minister of Finance, who was in Washington, DC, at the time, was there purposely to attend the 2018 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. 

He said though he (Minister of Information and Culture) was invited to the forum, he wrote back to inform the organizers that he would not be able to make the trip due to conflicting schedules. 

''It is clear from the foregoing that no Minister shunned the US Investment Summit and that the reports being circulated in that regard are bereft of facts,'' the Minister said.

 

Segun Adeyemi
SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Nigerian Moghalu Appointed Head, Communications & Advocacy, Africa Risk Capacity / UN WFP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Roasted As Police Watch In South Africa
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Economy We Don’t Need Your Help On Our Debts, Adeosun Tells World bank
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Presidency Defends Buhari's 'Lazy Nigerian Youths' Comment
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
International Nigerians In U.S. Are Hardworking – Consul General
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Africa World Airline Pilot Says Robbery Of Commercial Jets On The Runway Happens Only In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Buhari’s Integrity Not Enough To Lead Nigeria - Shehu Sani
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Dino Melaye Released
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Arrest Senator Dino Melaye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Sleeping On Duty - Onitsha Community
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Probes Saraki’s Aide, Wife Over Ghost Worker Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Hausa, Yoruba Youths Clash In Akure Over Invasion Of Market By Masquerades
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Nigerian Youths Are Lazy: A Response To President Muhammadu Buhari By Binzak Azeez
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Moghalu Appointed Head, Communications & Advocacy, Africa Risk Capacity / UN WFP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram, Herdsmen More Powerful Than Nigerian Govt - CAN President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Student Counsel Finally Speaks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Falana Advocates Renaming Of Streets Named After Colonial Administrators
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 2019: Soyinka Urges Vigilance Over 'Forces Of Coalition'
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad