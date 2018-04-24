2019: Buhari Will Win Easily, Says Lai Mohammed

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of information has said President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election “easily.”

The minister disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg, a software and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan.

He said, “He (Buhari) is very strong and well. I have never lost sleep over the re-election. Buhari will easily win.”

Away from the election, Mohammed said that the war against Boko Haram insurgency was not yielding much result because the group was divided into factions.

Mohammed said: “We are using third parties, including foreign parties, through backdoor channels. But the challenge is that there are many factions.”

Speaking further he said, “The talks are looking good. Some people will criticize this and say how about all those people they killed. But we cannot continue to be stranded in the past forever. We should think about the future, and want a peaceful future.

“The issue is not ethnic or religious, but a problem of diminishing resources, a growing population and climate change that’s dramatically reduced the size of Lake Chad and disrupted the economy in the region.” Lai Mohammed

SaharaReporters, New York

