Buhari's Aide Asks S/African Authorities To Find Solution To Killing Of Nigerians

Mrs. Abike Dabiri - Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Affairs has asked South African authorities to find a solution to the rampant murder of Nigerians in the country.  She spoke in reaction to the gruesome murder of Clement Nwaogu, a Nigerian who was roasted to death in Rustenburg, South Africa over the weekend.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

It will be recalled that 10 days ago another Nigerian, ThankGod Okoro, a 30-year-old Nigerian was also murdered. Abike Dabiri-Erewa DailyPost

In a statement released in Abuja, the presidential aide urged the authorities in South Africa to proffer solutions to the incessant killings of Nigerians in the former apartheid enclave.

She also asked Nigerians residing abroad to shun any criminal activities and be obedient to laws of their host countries.

Dabiri also stated that 14 Nigerians who were arrested for protesting the killing of a Nigerian were still being held in a South Africa prison.

She said, “Just a few days ago, on April 17, the case came up in court. There was so much tension that even the Nigerian lawyers representing the Nigerians had to be escorted to court by Diplomatic police.

“The community has vowed to deal with anyone who plays a positive role in getting the accused Nigerians return to Rustenberg,”

“Four South African policemen are currently in court for allegedly killing and maltreating Nigerians with embassy officials constantly present in court for the hearings. This is the first time this will be happening.

“However, the early warning signals put in place by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interiors of both countries need to be reviewed.”

