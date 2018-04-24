Four Nigerian Universities To Get Hybrid Energy Solutions

“METKA West Africa has signed an agreement for the full EPC services for four universities, including power generation plants, street lighting and training centers, as well as operation and maintenance services

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

The Federal Ministry of Power and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is partnering with a private company- METKA Power West Africa to provide hybrid energy solutions to four federal universities and university teaching hospitals across the country.

In a press statement released by Mytilineos- the parent company of the partnering firm, it was disclosed that the company has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), with the government.

“METKA West Africa has signed an agreement for the full EPC services for four universities, including power generation plants, street lighting and training centers, as well as operation and maintenance services. The outcome will help numerous students to have a quality academic life and opportunities for the future. The Business Post

All four universities will be powered by hybrid power plants utilizing renewable energy sources integrated with energy storage and diesel generation as back-up, enabling reliable power supply for the universities totally autonomously from the grid.

In total, 7.5MW of off-grid hybrid power will be installed, incorporating the award winning EXERON technology and the latest developments in mini-grid design,” part of the statement read.

Damilola Ogunbiyi, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, says the project which. is tagged ‘Energising education,’ will deepen the quality of education in tertiary institutions and the society.

“The benefits of the Energizing Education Programme are immeasurable, as improving the quality of education and ensuring safe and conducive learning environments, through access to reliable power, training centers. and streetlights, would result in the churning out of excellent graduates, thus the multiply effects on all facets of society. We are looking forward to this objective being realized through our strategic partnership with METKA Power West Africa”.

The statement however failed to mention the name of the benefiting schools.

