New Allowance Coming For Corps Members- DG NYSC

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Sulaimon Kazaure, has said that the allowance being currently paid to corps members monthly is inadequate to provide for their needs

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2018

Kazaure revealed while speaking with journalists on Monday in Kano state after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch 'A' corps members.

Kazaure revealed while speaking with journalists on Monday in Kano state after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

The DG said that there was a plan to increase monthly allowance of corps members.

He said, “Our efforts to ensure that the monthly allowance of the corps members is increased have yielded a very good result following series of discussion with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige.

“The N18,800 paid to corps members is grossly inadequate to cater for their needs during the mandatory one year service to the nation.

“The federal government had set-up a committee to look into the upward review of the minimum wage which will determine the increase of the corps members’ allowance.”

“We have been assured that when the new minimum wage takes effect, also the corps members allowance will be reviewed upward,” Nigerian corp members

