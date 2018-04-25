Police Arrest 10 Members Of Armed Militia in Kebbi‎

The Kebbi Police Command has arrested 10 members of the 11-man gang involved in attack on Bena, a town in Danko-Wasagu local government area of the State, which resulted in the death of five people.

Kabiru Ibrahim, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said “The bandits invaded the Kebbi town to carry out their attack on border villages at Bena district two days after they had attacked Kaboro, a village bordering Kebbi and Zamfara states. However, 11 of the bandits, 10 of who are Zamfara indigenes and one from Kebbi had been arrested. The suspects are; Lawal Ibrahim, Nasiru Lawali, Yahaya Mohammed, Haliru Shantali, Hussaini Hamisu, Mohammed Nuhu, Habibu Sani, Rilwanu Mohammed, Mohammed Sanusi, Mohammed Bara’u and Abubakar Haruna.”

Mr. Ibrahim also added that the command had deployed police mobile force , Safer High Way Patrol teams and a surveillance team to the affected areas to curb the criminal activities of the bandits.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 18 persons and destroyed 35 houses in a fresh attack on Ayar Mbalom village, Gwer East local Government Area of Benue State on April 24. NIgerian Police Force