Video: Dino Melaye Sits By Roadside After He Was Hijacked From Police

A video that has since gone viral has shown Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly sitting by a roadside in Abuja several hours after the police arrested him on Tuesday.

In the video, Melaye, who was in a brown shirt, a trouser with a red shoe was seen sitting on the road surrounded by armed policemen as passersby watched.

Dino Melaye was being taken to Lokoja for arraignment over an allegation of gun running with three other suspects.

But in the process, he was alleged to have jumped out of the moving bus and start by the roadside.

“Sir, call other senators let them that this is what is happening” a voice was heard in the background saying in the video.

The Police had in a statement yesterday confirmed that Melaye escaped while being taken to Lokoja for arraignment on criminal charges.

According to the Police, a group of hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the vehicle conveying the Senator to Lokoja around Area 1 area in Abuja.

The Police said in the process, the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

However, Police said a re-enforced team of officers later trailed Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested.

The Senator has been moved to the National Hospital on Wednesday morning on the instruction of the Police.

Meanwhile, some Senators have been paying a solidarity visit to Melaye at the National Hospital.