Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp

A corps member has been reported dead at the Kwara orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, which is ongoing at Yikpata, Edu Local government ‎area of the state.

The corps member identified as Miss Eva Iche Amadi, was a graduate of Oil & Gas, University of Port-Harcourt.

She reportedly suffered a bone fraction during the morning drill on April 23 after which she was rushed to the camp clinic. Late Miss Eva Iche Amadi

According to a corps member who spoke to Sahara Reporters on the condition of anonymity, Amadi died due to lack of adequate medical facility at the camp on Thursday.

The source said, “She suffered a fracture during the Man ‘O’ War drill and she was rushed to the clinic here on camp, but there was no medical facility. No X-Ray Machine, no drugs, nothing was there. She had to buy bandages with her own money. There was no doctor, it was the medical students here that were stationed at the clinic.”

The source stated that the distance of a hospital to the camp is part of what contributed to the unfortunate event.

“Can you imagine that the nearest hospital to this place is about 2 hours drive on high speed? We need major facilities here. Nigerian government will force us here to come and suffer and die in poor conditions," the source said.