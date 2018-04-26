Tension As CAN Declares Nationwide Protest Over Benue Church Attacks

This was made known in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Reverend Dr. Samson Ayokunle, on Wednesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2018

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on all Christians to embark on a nationwide protest over the murder of priests and 17 worshippers at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, in Ayar Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State early Tuesday by suspected herdsmen.

The Christian body declared Sunday, April 29, 2018, as a National Day of Protest, against what it described as “unending killings in the country.”

"CAN urges Christians in Nigeria to hold a peaceful protest on Sunday, in the premises of their churches asking the Federal Government and security agencies to stop the unending killings and bloodshed in the country. Christians are to carry placards with inscriptions meant to address issues about sustained killings, attacks and destruction of their property in Nigeria"

CAN directed that inscriptions on the placards should read: ‘Enough of Bloodshed in Nigeria’, ‘Enough of Unlawful Killings in the Country’, ‘FG, Release Leah Sharibu from Bondage’, ‘FG, Stop Herdsmen Killings’, ‘CAN rejects FG’s poor handling of insecurity’, among others.

The association called on government to perform its constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens, adding that no excuse should be given for the wicked act and perpetrators should be brought to book.

