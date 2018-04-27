APC Planning To Disobey Supreme Court Directive Halting Council Polls, PDP Alleges

The allegation was made in a statement issued by Mr. Damian Opara, state PDP Publicity Secretary. According to the statement, the PDP will not participate in elections for chairmanship and councillorship seats scheduled to hold on 14 July. It warned the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (IMSIEC) against conducting the proposed elections

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2018

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) planning to disobey the directive of the Supreme Court halting the conduct of council polls in the state until the determination of an appeal before it.

It explained that its candidates will not participate in the elections out of respect for the decision of the Supreme Court, which it said was unambiguous. The party stated that the Supreme Court directed that the proposed polls be put on hold until it the determines the case between the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and the Imo State Government.

“The PDP in Imo State, therefore, wishes to categorically state that it shall not take part in the purported election and alerts all Nigerians, particularly, political parties in Imo State, not to (participate), as any money spent by anybody in respect of the purported local government elections in Imo State is tantamount to futile efforts," said the PDP.

It recalled that on Monday, the Supreme Court, upon the oral application of Mr. Ngozi Olehi, counsel to the Imo State Chapter of ALGON, directed all parties in the suit before it to stay away from participating in any activity related to council elections in the state until the determination of the appeal before it.

“The apex court’s advice is clear and unambiguous,” declared the PDP.

