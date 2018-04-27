I Will Do Everything In My Power To Unite Nigeria - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the goal of his administration is to ensure that Nigeria remains a united country.

The President who made this declaration when Tijjaniya Movement visited him at the Presidential Villa on Friday, said, ‘‘I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite Nigeria.’’

President Buhari also commended the group for conducting a peaceful convention and also adding to the efforts of the government to bring about social - economic development and stability in the country by encouraging discipline, unity, and spirituality among its members. President Muhammadu Buhari

The President who was presented with the gift of the Holy Quran by the group said the gift served as a souvenir to individuals to pursue and advocate justice in the country.

Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, the leader of the Islamic group reassured the president of the believe of his members in his personality as an ‘‘accountable, incorruptible and God-fearing’’ person.

He assured the president that his group will continue to back his ‘‘noble agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians,’’.

‘‘It has never been easy. Even our Holy Prophet (SWA) was never totally accepted in his lifetime. It was only after he had long gone, people saw the wisdom in his preaching and sacrifices. We, therefore, urge you not to relent in your efforts.

‘‘Therefore, it is pertinent for you to note, Your Excellency, that majority of us are with your government and would ensure a total support for you in your effort to return Nigeria to the path of greater progress and development,’’ Sheikh Inyass said.