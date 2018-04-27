Suicide Bomber Injures 2 Policemen In Maiduguri

A male suicide bomber, on Thursday night, attacked an armoured van of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Jidari Polo, Maiduguri, injuring two Police officers.

The suicide bomber was suspected to be a Boko Haram terrorist. The attack occurred hours after the terror group had engaged security agencies in a gun battle.

SaharaReporters gathered that the suicide bomber hid under behind a tree before attacking the patrol vehicle. Nigeria Police Force's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

Ismael Audu, a policeman told journalists that the explosion damaged the tyres of the armoured van, while two policemen got injured.

“On our way back, a suicide bomber attacked our armoured van and the tyres got damaged, while two of our men were badly injured. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. For now, we cannot give any number of casualties in the operation because this happened in the night,” he said.

He also claimed that the policemen killed many terrorists, while others escaped with injuries.

Theatre Commander of the counter-insurgency initiative, Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas, issued a statement explaining how the insurgent was prevented from entering Jidari Polo area by a combined team of soldiers, Air Force personnel and policemen.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the late hours of Thursday, April 26, 2018, successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion on the outskirts of Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, with the support of the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) quickly mobilised to the area and cleared the terrorists’ incursion.

“The troops are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram terrorists and dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari,” the statement said.