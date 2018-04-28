Over 4000 Blacks Killed By White Mobs In U.S Between 1877 and 1950 - CNN

The Cable News Network said over 4000 black men, women and children lost their life in the hands of white mobs between 1877 and 1950. The network made this known opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, an initiative of The Equal Justice Initiative.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2018

The Cable News Network said over 4000 black men, women and children lost their life in the hands of white mobs between 1877 and 1950.

The network made this known opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, an initiative of The Equal Justice Initiative.

While applauding the concept of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, CNN said it “captures the brutality and the scale of lynchings throughout the South, where more than 4,000 black men, women and children, died at the hands of white mobs between 1877 and 1950. Most were in response to perceived infractions -- walking behind a white woman, attempting to quit a job, reporting a crime or organizing sharecroppers.” CNN

The memorial which has been described as one of the top destinations to visit in 2018 would help in telling in a more complete and precise way, the history of Montgomery, Alabama a city famous for its struggle for equality of all mankind, either black or white and also for the lynching it people who got from white mobs.

Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard University-trained lawyer and brain behind the Equal Justice Initiative describes the memorial as “sobering but ultimately, inspiring. I hope it will be sobering but ultimately, inspiring," Stevenson said. "I hope people will feel like they've been deceived a little by the history they've been taught and that they need to recover from that. Truth and reconciliation work is always hard. It's challenging, but if we have the courage to tell the truth and to hear the truth, things happen."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Nigerian Roasted As Police Watch In South Africa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
International Why Did You Describe Yourself As "Wife" In Your Twitter Bio? Adichie Asks Clinton
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
International Chimamanda Adichie Replies Critics Of Interview With Hillary Clinton
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Human Rights US Hands Over 24 Military Vehicles Weeks After Zaria Massacre
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
International US Condemns Third Term Bid By Rwandan President
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment American Pop Star Prince Dead At 57
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Buhari To Inaugurate Nigeria's First Seven Star Hotel
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics How APC Governors Clashed, Tackled Each Other At Party Meeting
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Removes Rogue Lawyer, Ugwuonye's From Legal Practitioners' Roll
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senator Urhoghide Bows To Pressure, Says He Never Called For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics N6 Billion Convention Money: Why We Asked Governors To Contribute —APC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Auto Crash Claims 12 Lives On Lagos /Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: I Will Probe Buhari’s Govt. If Elected President -Atiku
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Be Prepared, Obasanjo Tells Members Of His Coalition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Claims Arrest Of 'Boko Haram Suspect' Behind Recent Attacks In Benue
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad