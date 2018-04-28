Over 4000 Blacks Killed By White Mobs In U.S Between 1877 and 1950 - CNN

The Cable News Network said over 4000 black men, women and children lost their life in the hands of white mobs between 1877 and 1950.

The network made this known opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, an initiative of The Equal Justice Initiative.

While applauding the concept of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, CNN said it “captures the brutality and the scale of lynchings throughout the South, where more than 4,000 black men, women and children, died at the hands of white mobs between 1877 and 1950. Most were in response to perceived infractions -- walking behind a white woman, attempting to quit a job, reporting a crime or organizing sharecroppers.”

The memorial which has been described as one of the top destinations to visit in 2018 would help in telling in a more complete and precise way, the history of Montgomery, Alabama a city famous for its struggle for equality of all mankind, either black or white and also for the lynching it people who got from white mobs.

Bryan Stevenson, a Harvard University-trained lawyer and brain behind the Equal Justice Initiative describes the memorial as “sobering but ultimately, inspiring. I hope it will be sobering but ultimately, inspiring," Stevenson said. "I hope people will feel like they've been deceived a little by the history they've been taught and that they need to recover from that. Truth and reconciliation work is always hard. It's challenging, but if we have the courage to tell the truth and to hear the truth, things happen."