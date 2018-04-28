Sen. Melaye's Recall : Electorates Fail To Show Up For Verification Of Signatures

The process of recall of embattled Kogi West Senator, Mr Dino Melaye, continue on a shaky ground on Saturday as members of the senatorial district who allegedly signed to end the lawmaker's stay at the National Assembly failed to show up for the verification of their signatures.

According to reports reaching Saharareports, polling units in Yagba East LGAs, Mopa and Lokoja which are all in the senatorial district witnessed low turnout of electorates.



Electorates also seem uninterested in participation in the process at polling units in Amorley, St Mary’s Crowther, Lokoja club, and Nepa Frontage all in Lokoja, the State capital. Dino Melaye



In a polling unit at Lokoja club where about 875 individuals had signed the recall document, only two of them came to continue with the recall process.



Some of those who showed up also said signatures included as their own in the list of those who signed to recall the Senator as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC were forged.



One of such claims was by Samuel Olukotun, who claimed that his signature of that of his wife were faked.



Olukotun said, “My wife Feyisayo Olukotun did not sign anything to recall Dino Melaye. This is a forged signature. I will sue anyone behind this act.”

Those who showed up at Paparanda Square to take part in the recall process could not do this because their signatures cannot be found in the list of those who signed to recall the the lawmaker.

Only 18 out of 440 electorates who signed the recall form in Ukwo Okoriko in Kogi Koton Karfe Local government area have showed up as at 11:20am.

However, there was a boycott of the recall process in Mopa, Egbe and Yagba West, while the INEC and Security agents sat down waiting for electorates.