Boko Haram: 22 Soldiers Killed, 75 Injured In Lake Chad Region

Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major-General Lucky Irabor, has revelaed that about 22 soldiers have been killed and 75 injured in clashes with Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region.

According to a statement by Timothy Antigha, a military spokesman, Major-General Irabor disclosed this at a press conference in N'Djamena, Chad, where he said the MNJTF is now beginning to win the war against the insurgents.

The commander also revealed that soldiers killed 59 Boko Haram terrorists and captured five leaders of the group. Major-General Irabor added that calamity was averted in the region when soldiers gunned down three suicide bombers and intercepted three vehicles loaded with explosives.

Major-General Irabor explained that the MNJTF is empowered to create a safe and secure environment in areas affected by insurgency. He disclosed that Gashigar, Arege and Metele areas used by Boko Haram as bases have been destroyed. He stated that that the deaths were due to indirect fire and Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices. He also said 50 per cent of those injured have been treated and discharged.

