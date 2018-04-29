Dino Recall: Low Turn Out Not Our Fault, INEC Reacts

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it cannot be held responsible for the low turn out of people in Kogi West senatorial district, for verification of signature in the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye.

Mohammed Haruna, INEC Federal Commissioner in-charge of Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, while addressing journalist at the exercise in Lokoja said INEC is only tasked with ensuring transparency of the process.

“Turnout is not our problem; turnout is the problem of parties concerned, ours is to ensure transparency.

“Nothing untoward will happen, I assure you. Whatever happened at the polling units is what INEC will announce,” he also said as regard accusation of internal interference from INEC.

Saharareporters has earlier reported the low turn out of the resignation verification process.

The recall process of the Kogi West senator after prolonged legal battle between the electoral commission and the senator.

Mr. Melaye is also currently in the eye of criminal prosecution for alleged falsifications from information with the intent to mislead a federal officer.

He was accused of plotting his own assassination when he visited his hometown in Kogi sometimes this year.

Two suspected criminals also named the senator as their sponsor, claiming he gave them guns and paid them to recruit thugs ahead of 2019 election.