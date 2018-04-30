Gunmen Kill 14 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Gunmen had killed 14 persons in an attack on the Janruwa community in the Maganda district of the Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.It was gathered that the gunmen swooped on the community and opened fire from different directions resulting in the killing and burning 14 persons beyond recognition on April 28.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2018

It was gathered that the gunmen swooped on the community and opened fire from different directions resulting in the killing and burning 14 persons beyond recognition on April 28.

Mr. Austin Iwar, Kaduna state police commissioner, confirmed the incident, but said 10 persons were killed while 13 others were injured. Gunmen Premium Times

A source identified most of the victims of the attack as local miners. 
The source said “Some of those killed were said to have been burnt beyond recognition. In a cruel and inhuman manner, the bandits burnt many of their victims beyond recognition,” the resident said.‎

The source said seven of the corpses were taken to the morgue at the Jibril Maigwari General Hospital Birnin Gwari, while others were buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The source continued , “We are living in perpetual fear. We cannot go to the market or farms, we are not safe in our home. We are once again under siege and we need urgent intervention by both state and the federal government.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

