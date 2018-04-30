Ohanaeze Youth Wing Calls For Investigation Of Attack On Nwodo's Residence

The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo social-political group has called on security agencies to fish out the people behind the explosion that rocked the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo on Sunday.Coordinator of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing in the South-South, Chief Chinedu Ugwu made the demand in a statement issued on behalf of the group, described the attack as strange, saying that the wing was in solidarity with Nwodo.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2018

Calling for vigilance in Igbo land as security situation worsens in parts of the country, especially in neighboring Benue State, Ugwa said: “We in the youth wing of Ohanaeze are saddened by the development and condemn it. We pray for safety of the President-General of our parent body, Chief John Nnia Nwodo. Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe

“This incident is unfortunate and we urge our leader not to lose focus on his task of unifying the Igbos and building bridges of peace amongst Igbos across the world.

“Nwodo is a peace advocate and should put the incident behind him and move on. “We frown at it and say no to the act as we await the response of security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion that went off on Sunday at Nwodo’s house.

“This is a distraction that should not be allowed to divert the attention of the Ohanaeze leadership from its vision of re-positioning the Igbos in Nigeria to play greater roles in economic development of the country.

“We earnestly ask the security agencies to reinforce security around Nwodo to enable him function in his office while the perpetrators of this dastardly act should be arrested and prosecuted.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

