President Buhari, U.S. President Hold Private Meeting

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and United States President, Donald Trump, held a bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington D.C. today.

At the meeting were top government officials of both countries.

Discussion of the meeting was expected to centre on the fight against terrorism, strategic partnership between the two countries, and economic development among others.

Both leaders are expected to address a joint press conference in the Rose Garden, White House, after the meeting.

The press conference is expected to hold at 6.30pm (Nigerian time).

Later today, after the White House Meeting and Press Conference, President Buhari will be meeting with a group of businesspersons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.