President Buhari, U.S. President Hold Private Meeting

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and United States President, Donald Trump, held a bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington D.C. today

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2018

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and United States President, Donald Trump, held a bilateral meeting at the White House in Washington D.C. today.

At the meeting were top government officials of both countries.

Discussion of the meeting was expected to centre on the fight against terrorism, strategic partnership between the two countries, and economic development among others.

Both leaders are expected to address a joint press conference in the Rose Garden, White House, after the meeting.

The press conference is expected to hold at 6.30pm (Nigerian time).

Later today, after the White House Meeting and Press Conference, President Buhari will be meeting with a group of businesspersons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Presidency: Obama Failed Nigeria In Fighting Boko Haram
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Electronics GE Led Consortium Signs Agreement With Nigeria For Rail Concession
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Over 4000 Blacks Killed By White Mobs In U.S Between 1877 and 1950 - CNN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Roasted As Police Watch In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International President Buhari Condemns Terrorist Attack In USA
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyer, Nwobike Found Guilty Of Bribery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Judge Sentence Nwobike To One-Month Imprisonment After Pressure From Senior Lawyers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N10bn Scandal: NGO Asks EFCC To Probe Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections "I’ve Never Seen A Govt. As Desperate As This", Nigerians React to Buhari’s 2nd Term Bid
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad