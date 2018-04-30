Sex Scandal: CPC DG Commends OAU Management

The Director-General of Consumer Protection Council, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, has commended the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University for acting promptly over the alleged sexual harassment of one of its female students.



Making the commendation in a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Abiodun Obimuyiwa, CPC Head of Media on Monday, the DG said that the council had keenly followed the raging controversy regarding the sexually and emotionally abusive conduct of demanding, and or providing sexual gratification in exchange for favorable grades in school.



The DG however noted that the widely discussed controversy underscored an allegedly pervasive practice. OAU



“CPC notes the prompt actions taken by the authorities of OAU and commends the responsiveness so far displayed, in addressing a rather insidious and predatory incident.



“The Council further welcomes the expressed commitment of OAU to an open and transparent investigation, as well as the promise to publish the outcome of the investigation.



“The Council encourages OAU to ensure this investigation is broad, balanced and inclusive, ” Irukera said



He urged the school management to include people and views from all relevant stakeholders in handling the case to promote confidence, equity and fairness.

Such stakeholders, he said, should include faculty, professional disciplinary bodies, student representation, and relevant civil society specializing in sexual harassment, gender objectification, consumer protection and institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission.