Sex Scandal: CPC DG Commends OAU Management

The Director-General of Consumer Protection Council, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, has commended the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University for acting promptly over the alleged sexual harassment of one of its female students.Making the commendation in a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Abiodun Obimuyiwa, CPC Head of Media on Monday, the DG said that the council had keenly followed the raging controversy regarding the sexually and emotionally abusive conduct of demanding, and or providing sexual gratification in exchange for favorable grades in school.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2018

The Director-General of Consumer Protection Council, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, has commended the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University for acting promptly over the alleged sexual harassment of one of its female students.

Making the commendation in a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Abiodun Obimuyiwa, CPC Head of Media on Monday, the DG said that the council had keenly followed the raging controversy regarding the sexually and emotionally abusive conduct of demanding, and or providing sexual gratification in exchange for favorable grades in school.

The DG however noted that the widely discussed controversy underscored an allegedly pervasive practice. OAU

 “CPC notes the prompt actions taken by the authorities of OAU and commends the responsiveness so far displayed, in addressing a rather insidious and predatory incident.

“The Council further welcomes the expressed commitment of OAU to an open and transparent investigation, as well as the promise to publish the outcome of the investigation.

“The Council encourages OAU to ensure this investigation is broad, balanced and inclusive, ” Irukera said

He urged the school management to include people and views from all relevant stakeholders in handling the case to promote confidence, equity and fairness.

Such stakeholders, he said, should include faculty, professional disciplinary bodies, student representation, and relevant civil society specializing in sexual harassment, gender objectification, consumer protection and institutions such as the National Human Rights Commission.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Education OAU Sex Scandal: Prof. Akindele Deliberately Failed Me - Student
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Education Sex-For-Mark Scandal: Student Counsel Finally Speaks
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education Corps Member Dies In Kwara NYSC Camp
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
'Apostle Suleman Told Me To Make False Confession Against The Nigerian Gov't' - Stephanie Otobo
Breaking News Apostle Suleman Told Me To Make False Confession Against The Nigerian Gov't, Says Stephanie Otobo In A New Video
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Judge Sentence Nwobike To One-Month Imprisonment After Pressure From Senior Lawyers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyer, Nwobike Found Guilty Of Bribery
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N10bn Scandal: NGO Asks EFCC To Probe Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections "I’ve Never Seen A Govt. As Desperate As This", Nigerians React to Buhari’s 2nd Term Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad