Withdraw Your Impeachment Motion Or Risk Recall, Edo Group Warns Sen. Urhoghide

A group which described itsels as Edo South Youth Coalition (ESYC), has warned the lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial District district, Matthew Urhoghide, to either withdraw his motion invoking section 143 of the constitution on President Muhammadu Buhari or risk getting recalled.

Mr. Urhoghide, had moved a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari following the withdrawal of over $400 million dollars from Excess Crude Account without legislative approval.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senator had denied moving the motion, saying he only asked the senate to invoke section 143 of the constitution, which deals with impeachment to get the president to do the right thing. Senator Mathew Urhoghide

President Buhari has withdrawn $496 million, without proper approval, for the purchase of fighter jets from the United States.

But the group, in a statement on Sunday, accused the senator of not consulting with his constituency before moving the motion.

“We want to unequivocally say here that we are bonafide constituents of Edo South Senatorial District and we deserve the right to know what our representative is doing.

“Our action is to ensure that we get adequate representation in the Senate.

“We call on Uroghide to respond to the issues we raised in our protest against him and should stop dragging the Deputy Governor and the Chief of Staff who are not even from Edo South into the issue.

“We reiterate our position that he should withdraw his motion or we will commence recall process against him.

“We demand that Senator Matthew Uroghide withdraws his statement totally as his 48 hours for his recalls ends 29th April 2018.

“We are a group that believe in proper representation and has nothing to do with the person of the Chief of Staff to the governor.

“Edo state remain an APC state under Governor Godwin Obaseki who is committed to bring good governance to the people as desired by President Muhammadu Buhari” the group said.

A group of APC members had also staged a protest against the senator at the Benin airport on Friday over the alleged impeachment motion.