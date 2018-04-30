Withdraw Your Impeachment Motion Or Risk Recall, Edo Group Warns Sen. Urhoghide

Mr. Urhoghide, had moved a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari following the withdrawal of over $400 million dollars from Excess Crude Account without legislative approval

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2018

A group which described itsels as Edo South Youth Coalition (ESYC), has warned the lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial District district, Matthew Urhoghide, to either withdraw his motion invoking section 143 of the constitution on President Muhammadu Buhari or risk getting recalled.

Mr. Urhoghide, had moved a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari following the withdrawal of over $400 million dollars from Excess Crude Account without legislative approval.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senator had denied moving the motion, saying he only asked the senate to invoke section 143 of the constitution, which deals with impeachment to get the president to do the right thing. Senator Mathew Urhoghide Fresh News

President Buhari has withdrawn $496 million, without proper approval, for the purchase of fighter jets from the United States.

But the group, in a statement on Sunday, accused the senator of not consulting with his constituency before moving the motion.

“We want to unequivocally say here that we are bonafide constituents of Edo South Senatorial District and we deserve the right to know what our representative is doing.

“Our action is to ensure that we get adequate representation in the Senate.

“We call on Uroghide to respond to the issues we raised in our protest against him and should stop dragging the Deputy Governor and the Chief of Staff who are not even from Edo South into the issue.

“We reiterate our position that he should withdraw his motion or we will commence recall process against him.

“We demand that Senator Matthew Uroghide withdraws his statement totally as his 48 hours for his recalls ends 29th April 2018.

“We are a group that believe in proper representation and has nothing to do with the person of the Chief of Staff to the governor.

“Edo state remain an APC state under Governor Godwin Obaseki who is committed to bring good governance to the people as desired by President Muhammadu Buhari” the group said.

A group of APC members had also staged a protest against the senator at the Benin airport on Friday over the alleged impeachment motion.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections "I’ve Never Seen A Govt. As Desperate As This", Nigerians React to Buhari’s 2nd Term Bid
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "They've Vowed To Deal With Me"-Senator Who Moved Motion For Buhari’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Dino Melaye Survives Recall From Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Meets Saraki After Impeachment Threat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Administering Territories, Imposing Taxes In Yobe, Borno - Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Deeper Life Church Builds The Biggest And Best Equipped Hospital In Africa - Is This The Turning Point For Christianity In Nigeria? By Ijabla Raymond
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Money 14 States Can't Survive Without Federal Allocation - Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyer, Nwobike Found Guilty Of Bribery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Judge Sentence Nwobike To One-Month Imprisonment After Pressure From Senior Lawyers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Police Confirm Bombing Of Nwodo’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N10bn Scandal: NGO Asks EFCC To Probe Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections "I’ve Never Seen A Govt. As Desperate As This", Nigerians React to Buhari’s 2nd Term Bid
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Arrives In Washington For Meeting With Trump
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad