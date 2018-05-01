Niger Bridge: FG Plans To Complete Repair Work In December

The Federal Controller of Works, Anambra State, Mr. Innocent Alumonah, has said repair work on the Niger Bridge by will be completed by December.

Alumonah, while dialoguing with the press at Asaba on April 30, 2018, said the bridge is being repaired to bring it back to full performance and extend its lifespan.

The contract for the repair of the bridge was awarded in 2013 and was 78 percent completed, according to the controller. Niger Bridge

Alumonah said, “You can agree with me that the bridge is aging and experiencing heavy traffic in addition to the axle loads going through it on daily basis.

“It is on this premise that the federal government decided to award the contract for the reinforcement of the bridge to bring it back to full functionality and extend its lifespan.”

He confirmed that the project will be completed by the end of the year.

“Soil line protection that will ensure that embankment of the bridge is not eroded and the replacement of the bridge bearing has all been carried out.

“Before the end of this year, we should see the end of the project because it is currently at its completion stage.”

The Controller noted that the bridge was built in 1965 and commissioned in 1966.

The Director of Highways Bridges Construction, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Henry Udeh, said that the bridge is undergoing normal maintenance process so as to increase its lifespan.

He also said the work is delayed because it is seasonal.

“The work is seasonal because, as the raining season is setting in, the water level will start increasing.

“Once it gets to a time that the contractor cannot work again, they will stop and wait for the next dry season.

“That is one of the major reasons for the delay in the project,” he said.