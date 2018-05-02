Imo Civil Servants ‘Receiving 70% Of Monthly Salaries Since January 2016’

Civil Servants and pensioners in Imo State have urged Rochas Okorocha, Governor of the state, to put an end to the practice of paying them 70 to 80 percent of their salaries — a situation they have been experiencing since January 2016.

Speaking at the Heroes Square, Owerri, on Tuesday during the 2018 May Day celebration, Paul Akalazu, Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), said the workers and pensioners in the state would continue their protest until the government starts paying them 100 per cent of their salaries. Governor Okorocha, Imo State

Okorocha had earlier announced the approval of a new regime of allowance for civil servants in the state, which will factor in sleeping during office hours and absenteeism from work.

The Imo State government had entered into an agreement with the state leadership of NLC on 70/30 per cent salary payment formula in 2016.

“Sir, you are aware that the workers have been receiving percentage salaries since January 2016,” Akalazu said.

“The workers have received between 70 and 30 per cent salaries with the exception of those on grade levels 01-06 who receive 100 per cent. The reason for the percentage salary was attributed to the national economic recession.”

He pointed out that the workers’ demands for payment of gratuities had also not been met since 1998.

“The state of the pensions payment and the hardship experienced daily by pensioners in the state is having a retrospective effect on public service,” he added.

“When workers remember that the pensioners are owed between 30 and 54 months of pension as obtained in different sectors, it kills their morale because of the uncertainty that would face them when they retire.”

Other complaints he raised were relating to non-payment of gratuities, non-payment of salaries to Ada-Palm workers, non-payment of arrears owed lawyers in the Ministry of Justice, poor funding of local government councils and non-release of promotion exercise results.