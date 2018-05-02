Man Dies After Jumping Down From 5th Floor Of UCH

A middle age man ended his life on Wednesday by jumping down from the fifth floor of Nigeria’s premier tertiary health institution, the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State.

While confirming the incident, Ayodeji Bobade, UCH's public relations said the yet to be identified man took advantage of the lax security as a result of ongoing strike by health workers to gain access the upper floor of the hospital. 

While confirming the incident, Ayodeji Bobade, UCH's public relations said the yet to be identified man took advantage of the lax security as a result of ongoing strike by health workers to gain access the upper floor of the hospital. 

According to him, the suicide victim climbed the upper floor of the hospital at around 9 a.m and jumped to his death, landing on the concrete floor head first. He said the man died immediately. 

Mr Bobade added that though the police have been informed, efforts to identify the victim have so far not yielded any result because no means of identification was found on him. 

The remains of the suicide victims have been deposited at the hospital's mortuary, pending his identification. University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan

