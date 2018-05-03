111 Nigerians Migrants In Libya On The Way Home – European Union‎

Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, the Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, made this known while speaking with newsmen on the forthcoming Europe Day in Abuja on May 3

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2018

The European Union has announced that about 111 Nigerian migrants in Libya are expected to return to Nigeria today.

Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, the Head of EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, made this known while speaking with newsmen on the forthcoming Europe Day in Abuja on May 3. Libya returnees SaharaReporters Media

Ketil told newsmen that the conditions of the Nigerian migrants trapped in Libya was a matter of priority to the European Union. He also said that the union was increasing its dialogue with partners on finding a durable and long-term solution to the problem of irregular migration.

Ketil said. “For us it is vital that the return is done in an orderly manner where the returnees are given an opportunity to start life again. We are partnering with IOM to give them funding and vocational training for them to start something.”

He noted that the European Union has facilitated the safe and voluntary return of 7,720 Nigerians over the last months through partnership with International Organisation for Migration (IOM),

A source with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) confirmed that 111 Nigerians are expected to return to the country today via the Muritala Muhammed International Airport.

The source said “Yes, we are expecting people from Libya today. Although we don’t know the time of their arrival, we are certain that they will be here today.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

