Buhari On The Way Back To Nigeria From US - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari The Senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari is on his way back to Nigeria from United States of America.

The presidential aide said the delay in the president’s return to the country was because the jet had to take a quick break to refuel and do some checks in London.

"It is a smaller plane. The BBJ is away on repairs. The technical crew decided to break the long distance journey, to refuel and do routine checks. This is normal. They are flying back to Abuja now," he said

