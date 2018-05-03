Contrary To Buhari’s Claims, Army Arrest AK-47 Wielding Herdsman In Benue

This is contrary to the assertion of President Muhammadu Buhari that herdsmen in Nigeria only carry sticks

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2018

The Nigerian Army has arrested a herdsman with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition at Adagu village in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

This is contrary to the assertion of President Muhammadu Buhari that herdsmen in Nigeria only carry sticks. Armed Fulani herdsmen

Speaking during the bilateral meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in Washington DC, on Monday, President Buhari said; “the Nigerian herders don’t carry anything more than a stick and occasionally a matchet to cut down foliage and give it to their animals”

He went ahead to blame dead Libyan dictator, Myanmar Ghaddaffi for the killings going on in Nigeria.

“So, people should not underrate what happened in Libya. 43 years of Ghaddaffi, people were recruited from Sahel and trained to shoot and kill. With the demise of Ghaddaffi they moved to other countries and region and carried the experience with them,” he said.

However, the commanding Officer, 72 Special Forces Battalion in Makurdi, Colonel Suleiman Mohammed, on Wednesday said one Idi Gemu from Adudu village of Obi LGA, Nasarawa State, caught with AK-47 riffle.

The arrested herdsman revealed that he was given the rifle by another herdsman.

