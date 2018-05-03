Kano University Shut After Protest Over Student's Death

Authorities of Kano State University of Science and Technology have closed down the school for two weeks following protests by students over the drowning of one of their colleagues identified simply as Faruk at Wudil River on Wednesday.   The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa,  at a press briefing on Thursday disclosed that the school will be shut down for two weeks, after which the students will resume for the second semester of the session.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2018

“The incident coincided with the mid-semester break hence our decision to close the school to students and entire school community to observe two days mourning after which the students proceed on the break,” the Vice-Chancellor said. Kano State University of Science and Technology Guardian Nigeria

He added that students will resume for the new semester on the 20th of May 2018.

He also noted that the deceased alongside two other students were warned by the school’s security officers against going to the river to swim, but they defied the warning.

