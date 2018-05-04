Lagos Spent N2b On Medical Equipment - Commissioner

Lagos health commissioner, Dr. Olajide Idris said the state had in the last one year spent over N2 billion on the acquisition of medical equipment.



Dr. Idris made this known at the 2018 press briefing of the Ministry of Health on Friday.



"As part of our drive to revamp the infrastructure, there was a deliberate attempt to procure the much needed equipment to provide our health workers the tools with which to work. Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Mr. Olajide Idris

Various categories of equipment from theatre, radiology, laboratory, dental monitoring, hospital furniture worth over N2 billion were procured and have been distributed to ail our various facilities"

The commissioner also told the press that "Eko Free Health Medical Mission" had touched the lives of Lagosians in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

According to him, the mission "was carried out for the citizens of Lagos State in all the twenty (20) Local Government Areas and Thirty Seven (37) Local,Councii Development Areas of the State at all the various LGA secretariats from Tuesday 1st of March to Thursday 8th of June, 2017. A total of 180,834 beneficiaries were screened as follows: GOPD 118,940, Dental care 9,666, Hlv -9581 and Eye 42,647. "