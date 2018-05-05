Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Suspended Indefinitely After Outbreak Of Violence

The Ekiti gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC was suspended few hours after it began on Saturday following outbreak of violence over allegations of the manipulations of the process to favour one of the 33 aspirants. ‎

Violence broke out at Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado Ekiti, the venue of the primary after agents of some of the aspirants for the gubernatorial ticket accused the delegates loyal to former governor of the state, Mr. Kayode Fayemi of engaging in malpractices.

Voting had commenced when suddenly the delegates claimed other delegates loyal to Mr. Fayemi were breaching the rules, Premium Times reported.

The delegates making the claim of malpractices became uncontrollable, leading to commotion and disruption of the voting process.

Security agents immediately cordoned off the voting area to secure the ballot boxes and papers.
But this did not stop the destruction of some of the ballot boxes.

There was sporadic shooting by security personnel to ensure calm.

Efforts by the Chairman of the organising committee, Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, to call the primaries to order were unsuccessful as at 5.00 p. But he eventually announced infinite suspension of the primary after meeting with the 33 aspirants.

Mr Fayemi’s representative, Abejide Adewumi, said other agents realised that his candidate was coasting home to victory and decided to disrupt the process.

He said the other aspirants should have allowed the process to go through even if they had grievances.

He also added that the organisers should resume the process and allow the remaining delegates to cast their votes.

But the director general of the Babafemi Ojudu campaign, Ranti Adebisi, said the process could not continue because it had been compromised.

“The process has been compromised. When there was a rule that you can only bring in two people. He brought in 18 observers. He cannot come here and disrupt what is going on in Ekiti State,” he said.

Other agents complained that the party had no clear guidelines as to how the process should be conducted, changing the rules intermittently without informing those participating in the process.

They also alleged that some security operatives close to the voting area were telling the delegates how to vote and to vote for Mr Fayemi.

They want the process stopped and all their observations considered before the primaries could continue.
 

